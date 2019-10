Harmonize Admits To Paying Diamond Sh22 Million For Wasafi Exit (Video)

Rajab Abdul Kahali best known by his stage moniker Harmonize has admitted to being at odds with the Diamond Platnumz owned Wasafi Records.

Speaking to Clouds FM, Konde Boy said that it cost him a fortune to buy exclusive rights to his music. To be precise, he had to part with Tsh500 million or Ksh22.4 million.

The crooner told the hosts that he had to sell three houses to settle the debt, which he is yet to finish paying up.

Read:

“Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500, Kiukweli kule sijaondoka kwa ubaya, tumefuata sheria na taratibu za mkataba! Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500 na baadhi ya gharama, kiukweli sikuwa na pesa lakini nimeuza baadhi ya mali zangu ili nifanikiwe kulipa hiyo pesa na kwa asilimia kubwa nimelipa bado asilimia chache tu ili niweze kutumia kitu chochote kinachomuhusu Harmonize,” said the artiste.

On matters Wasafi, Harmonize said he has since cut ties with them.

“Sitaki kusema uongo, Mahusiano yangu na uongozi wangu uliopita sio kama zamani, na kuhusu wao kushindwa kuhudhuria ndoa yangu mimi niliweka nadhiri kuwa siku ya ndoa yangu ningependa wahudhuriaji wawe ni ndugu zangu niloishi nao vizuri kijijini,” said Harmonize.

Read Also:

“Jembe ni mtu aliyekuwa akinisupport tangu kitambo, Baada ya kuvunja mkataba na lebo yangu ya nyuma! Jembe akaamua kuanza kunisupport japo watu wengi wamekuwa wakimtafsiri vibaya na kuhisi kwamba yeye ndio chanzo cha kunifanya niondoke kule lakini sio kweli,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clouds Fm 🇹🇿 (@cloudsfmtz) on Oct 24, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

The silver lining to his exit from Wasafi was Clouds FM now plays his music. The radio does not play music associated with the Platnumz owned label.

“Amani ndio kitu nilikimiss kipindi ngoma zangu hazipigwi Clouds, nilikuwa natamani kama hivi nikutane na na nyie tupige story! Naheshimu misingi ya kibiashara lakini now tuko good,” said the Never Give Up hitmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clouds Fm 🇹🇿 (@cloudsfmtz) on Oct 24, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu