Monday Is A Normal Working Day, Gov’t Dismisses Diwali Holiday Reports

The government has dismissed reports circulating on social media that Monday, October 28, 2019, is a public holiday.

This is following a gazette notice that has been circulating on social media purporting that Interior Cabinet Fred Matiang’i had gazetted Monday a public holiday to mark Diwali.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the Ministry of Interior stated that Monday is a normal working day.

“Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday, ” the tweet reads.

Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday. Monday 28th remains a normal working day. pic.twitter.com/dkBgVugFbH — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) October 25, 2019

Diwali is a four-to-five day-long festival of lights, which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn in the northern hemisphere.

It’s one of the popular festivals of Hinduism.

During the celebration, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated. The climax of the celebrations is characterized by fireworks and family feasts.

The month of October had quite a number of holidays and a majority of Kenyans were already warming up for another public holiday. The news has left many disappointed, at least from the reactions online.

Two weeks ago the country marked Moi Day and more recently Mashujaa Day.

Here are some of the reactions online following the declaration:

Monday isn't a public holiday.

We wish it was, but it isn't. pic.twitter.com/RjutvDcz1N — Mul Mulwas (@TheMulMuluwas) October 25, 2019

😂😭😭😭😭😭na venye nilidhani ni parte after parte tena — BRAMWEL (@ItsBramwel) October 25, 2019

You won't prank us, we all know it's a holiday — KHAEMBA WANDABUSI .🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsKhaemba) October 25, 2019

Hata hamuezi arrange ikue eliud kipchoge day — #ABD (@soundsofblaknes) October 25, 2019

The last statement was unnecessary — Kiuna Njoroge (@kenyamoore254i) October 25, 2019

Lakini mbona munatenga wahindi BBI needs to include holidays for all religious including devil worshippers — SIR llewellyne Amigo (@Amigo_MBE) October 25, 2019

