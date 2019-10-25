Court Rejects Gilgil MP Martha Wangari’s Bid To Be Enjoined In Tob Cohen Murder Case

The High Court on Friday dismissed Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari’s request to be enjoined in late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen’s murder case.

The lawmaker had sought to be allowed to make some statements about estranged husband Peter Karanja, one of the suspects in the businessman’s murder.

Justice Daniel Ogembo dismissed the application ruling that she is not party to the case.

All lawyers in the case, including the prosecution, had objected the lawmaker’s request saying she was a stranger in the case.

During the submission of the suspect’s pre-bail report, Wangari through her lawyer, George Kimani, stated that the house Karanja claimed to be his is hers.

She further denied that Karanja was her husband.

Read: Tob Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu Granted Sh2 Million Cash Bail

Karanja had indicated that he will be staying in the house if granted bail.

“We have no marriage relationship with Peter Karanja and the Gilgil home he has claimed to he his is mine,” Ms Wangari stated in an affidavit she filed.

She added that if the court releases Karanja on bail then he should be asked to reside in his parents home.

“The Gilgil home is subject to several court cases on ownership…He also has another home at Gem within Gilgil. He can reside there, ” stated Wangari.

On his part, Karanja through his lawyer told the court that the said house is rightfully his and there is an order by a Nakuru court on the same.

Read Also: Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu Wants DCI Boss Kinoti, Two Journalists Jailed For Contempt

The businessman said Wangari was seeking eviction orders against him but the court ruled in his favour.

Kanja, who is accused of helping Sarah Wairimu eliminate her husband Cohen, will know his bail fate on October 29.

Wairimu was charged with murder on October 4 and has since been released on Ksh2 million cash bail.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from an underground water tank at his Kitisuru home on Friday, September 13, nearly two months after he went missing.

He was interred on Tuesday, September 24, at the Jewish cemetery in Nairobi.

The pre-trial for the tycoon’murder case will begin on October 30.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu