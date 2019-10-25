More Woes For FKF As Court Orders Sh55 Million Pay For Coach Williamson Over Wrongful Dismissal

A court in Nairobi has ordered the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to pay former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson Kshs 55million for wrongful dismissal.

Nick Mwendwa, the FKF boss, was served this morning, while gracing Citizen TV’s Sema Na Citizen.

“FKF ordered by court to pay ex-Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson Sh55m for wrongful dismissal in 2016.”

“This comes 3 weeks after another order of Sh108m to be paid to another ex-Stars coach Adel Amrouche was issued,” Tony Anelka tweeted.

FKF will now have to part with a total of Kshs163 million for wrongful dismissal.

In the Amrouche case, the federation have up to end of this month to comply or they be locked out of the 2020 World Cup.

