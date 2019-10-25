Father, Step-Mother Set KCPE Candidate’s Fingers Ablaze For Allegedly Stealing Mobile Phone

Apolo Onjulu, a middle aged man and his wife, Rose Awino have been arrested in Kisumu for allegedly setting the fingers of their 14-year-old ablaze.

The Minor who is set to sit for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) at Kasuna Primary School in Nyando was accused of stealing a mobile phone by his step mother before he was attacked, his fingers wrapped in newspaper and dipped in paraffin before being set ablaze.

A neighbor, Richard Muga, narrated that he heard screams of pain coming from the house and rushed for his rescue.

Nyando Police boss Leonard Matete said that the parents have been arrested and the victim taken to Ahero Sub-County Hospital for emergency services adding that he was recuperating well.

The Kisumu Health Director Dickens Onyango said that the boy was in a stable condition and able to sit for his KCPE exams next week despite having acquired severe burns.

“The doctors at Ahero Hospital have assured me that he will be able to sit the KCPE test next week,” said Dr. Onyango.

The Police boss Matete said that the suspects would stay in custody for the period which the investigations would be conducted, adding that a good Samaritan had offered to take care of the boy within the said period.

“A Good Samaritan has offered to accommodate the minor for the period that he will sit the KCPE exam (Starting Tuesday October 29 until Thursday October 31),” said police boss.

