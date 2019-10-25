Ex Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, 25 Others Summoned Over Lost Sh48 Million Funds

Elizabeth Ongoro, former Kasarani Member of Parliament has been summoned and ordered to present herself at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over a non-existent school project that consumed Sh48 million of taxpayer’s funds.

According to the EACC, Ongoro and 25 others were involved in a “ghost” school project where Sh48 million was lost while she was the MP in 2013 under the ODM party before losing in 2017.

Two suspects, former Kasarani District Development Officer Kefa Omanga Omoi and ex-Kasarani CDF Committee member Jecinta Akoth Opondi have already been arrested with the others directed to present themselves at Integrity Centre.

Read: Sonko To Appear Before EACC Over Irregular Garbage Collection Tenders

“The Commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, the school does not exist and that payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said in a statement.

This follows the presentation of the file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for review, who consented to the charging of the suspects on nine charges of conspiracy to commit offence of corruption, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, engaging in a project without prior planning, unlawful acquisition of public property and willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.

Read Also: DPP Haji Petitions JSC To Remove DCJ Philomena Mwilu

Among the people expected to record their statements include Mwalim Rashid, Ruth Kanini Kitonyi (former Kasarani District development Officer), Silvan Onyango, Pamela Mudha, Nashon Odongo (former Nairobi provincial accountant), Claperton Ouda, Douglas Parshet, Vitalis Obunga Ogingo (former regional accountant, Nairobi), Fredinand Masha Kenga, Maricus Otieno, Peter Aming, Maurice Orongo, William Ogutu Weda, James Juma Ochieng, Peter Ongeyo, Charles Owino, John Obonyo owinga and James Miruka Dola.

The DPP is also expected to press additional charges to deal with the suspects’ property and conflict of interest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu