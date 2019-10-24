Zari Unimpressed With Tanasha’s iPhone 11 Pro Gift From Diamond, Says She Ordered It For Her Kids

That Ugandan Socialite-turned-entrepreneur Zari Hassan likes poking fun at ex-lover Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna is not a secret anymore.

Just hours after elated Tanasha flaunted her brand new iPhone 11 Prom Max gift from Diamond, Zari has expressed her dislike for the highly-priced smartphone from tech giant Apple Inc.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the latest smartphone from the company that costs a whooping Ksh162,000. It was launched on September 10.

The lass was responding to one of her followers, who threw shade at Tanasha, for showing off her new gift.

The fan said, “Nilicho gundua kwa mama Tee hanaga shobo za kupaparikia ximu mpya za iPhone 11 kama wakina naniiii….ye ximu yake ileile pendwaaa, (sic).”

Loosely translated, “What I discovered about Zari Hassan [Mama Tifa] is that she is not a person to be excited by new iPhone smartphones.”

In response, Zari “trashed” the phone saying she prefers using Samsung phones because of their good camera features.

She, however, stated that she has placed an order of the iPhone 11 Pro for her kids.

“I love my Samsungs they have the best photo quality. iPhone 11 Pro nishafanya order za watoto, ” said Zari.

To many, the comment was targeted at Tanasha who is yet to respond.

This is, however, not the first time Zari is hitting headlines for throwing jabs at Tanasha.

In April, she referred to Diamond and Tanasha as “two idiots” a comment that irked the latter.

She even warned her to be prepared to raise her son alone saying Diamond’s life won’t stop for her.

In response, Tanasha clapped back saying, “Y’all know I don’t speak unless really needed but damn, I am just out her like what do I have to do with this? I am sorry but I will not respond by speaking ill of someone I don’t know, I am all about positive energy.

“I can never disrespect a woman I have never met and don’t even know simply so I can get a point across. I have no reason to hate to be honest. I am just a NOBODY who is out here grinding and tryna get these cheques, way too mature to tear another woman down. Yours sincerely, idiot.”

Zari and the Bongo star broke up on February 14, 2017, over cheating claims.

The businesswoman stays with Diamond’s two children, Tifah and Nillan in South Africa.

