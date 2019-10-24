UON Lecturer Arrested Following Discovery Of Son’s Decomposing Body In Their House

A University of Nairobi (UON) lecturer has been arrested after the body of her son aged 13 was found decomposed and wrapped in a blanket in their South ‘B’ home.

According to Nairobi Police Boss Philip Ndolo, the nursing lecturer identified as Anna Hotannah Khahugan, was in the house at the time of the discovery of the body in their living room.

“The suspect was in the house at the time we are investigating the incident,” said Mr Ndolo.

Police suspect that the body of the minor identified as Emmanuel Solomon Inyama, had been lying in the house for at least four days.

Ndolo said investigations are ongoing to unmask the cause of the death and the people behind it.

The rising cases of murder and mysterious deaths in the country has raised alarm following the recent killing of 73-year-old Treasury employee and her daughter.

Read: Ex-Treasury Employee, Daughter Found Dead At Their South B Home

On September 23, the bodies of Judith Mwai and Catherine Nyaguthie Mwai aged 73 and 47 respectively were found in separate rooms of their house in Golden Gate South B with strangulation marks.

“The bodies of mother and daughter lay in separate rooms…upstairs…The body of Mrs Judith was found on her bed facing down with a sisal rope around her neck tied on a bed stand and blood oozing from her mouth,” said the police.

In Umoja Estate, Hellen Kwamboka a female police officer attached to Parliament was found brutally murdered in her house and her phone switched off.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu