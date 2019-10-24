Safaricom Appoints Peter Ndegwa As The New CEO

Safaricom Board of Directors has today appointed Mr Peter Ndegwa as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2020.

He joins Safaricom from Diageo PLC where he is the Managing Director of Diageo Continental Europe.

In his current role, Peter oversees the operations of Diageo PLC in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and North Africa region. He had previously served for seven years as CEO in Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu