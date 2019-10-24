in BUSINESS, NEWS

Safaricom Appoints Peter Ndegwa As The New CEO

Peter Ndegwa. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Safaricom Board of Directors has today appointed Mr Peter Ndegwa as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2020.

He joins Safaricom from Diageo PLC where he is the Managing Director of Diageo Continental Europe.

In his current role, Peter oversees the operations of Diageo PLC in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and North Africa region. He had previously served for seven years as CEO in Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

