Peter Ndegwa’s Wife Jemimah Praises Him In Congratulatory Message Following Appointment As Safaricom CEO

Wife of newly appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, is full of praises for him in a heartfelt congratulatory message.

Jemimah Ndegwa took to Facebook to commend her husband on his new role that he will take up on April 1, 2020.

She noted that Ndegwa who exits Diageo PLC — a British multinational alcoholic beverages company — is a risk taker committed to his work.

“My dear, you always tell me that there is no short-cut to ‘real’ and ‘lasting’ success. Your appointment is proof that hardwork, commitment and integrity pay off,” she wrote.

“I have experienced first-hand the long hours and your commitment to self and others to achieve great things. You have taken risks – going to challenging markets but the experience you have gained, sets you apart,” she continued.

She further committed to fully support her husband in his new role as will the rest of the family.

“I know, just as has been the case, integrity and humility will continue to be your trademark in this new role. We, your family, will continue to support you and pray for you. For exaltation does not come from the East, the West or the South, but from God,” she concluded.

The couple is blessed with a 10 year old son, Ryan.

In a statement, Kenya’s largest telco said Ndegwa who previously served as CEO in Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC is the right man for the job following Bob Collymore’s demise.

“We are confident that Peter will carry on our vision of transforming lives while keeping us focused on meeting our customers’ needs and holding us to our new commitment of being simple, transparent and honest,” the statement from Safaricom read.

Ndegwa takes over from Michael Joseph, who rejoined the company in July.

