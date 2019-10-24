Magistrate Suspended Over Controversial Waititu Bail Now Representing Private Investigator Jane Mugo

Brian Khaemba, a magistrate who gave embattled Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu bail while on sick leave has now turned to private practice, and is representing private investigator Jane Mugo.

Khaemba is now an employee of Musyoki Mogaka & Co. Advocates, a law firm owned by Dunstan Omari.

Yesterday, Khaemba appeared in court to represent Ms Mugo, who wants to be accorded state protection on grounds that her life is in danger.

“Our client’s life is in danger as she is afraid of the investigators in the case by the way they are treating her. We urge for the court’s protection as we intend to reveal the context of the threats,” Khaemba submitted.

Khaemba argued the case alongside his boss Omari, where they submitted that their client “was suriving on God’s mercy”.

“She has worked as a police informer for 15 years and understands the operations of the police and she is here in court because her life is in danger. Kindly make that order that the relevant authorities enhance her security as any further delay to give her security will be exposing her to risks,” said Omari.

In her affidavit, Mugo says that she has been receiving threats since 2015.

“In the course of this assignment, I have constantly received threats to my life and those of my staff, including receiving anonymous calls and on social media platforms,” her affidavit said.

Mugo is facing charges of threatening to kill Deepa Shah Desmond at Kyuna Close in Spring Valley five months ago.

She is also accused of threatening to kill Martin Mugusia in 2015, where allegedly drew a pistol and threatened to kill the said complainant.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, she pleaded not guilty and the court freed her on a cash bail of Ksh300,000 with an alternative bond of Ksh500,000.

