Revealed: Details Of Luxurious Private Jet That Flew President Kenyatta To Japan, Russia

As Kenyans come to terms with the ballooning foreign expenses by President Uhuru Kenyatta and other government officials on foreign trips, details of a luxurious private jet used by the president to Tokyo, Japan and Sochi, Russia back-to-back trips have emerged.

The President left the country for Tokyo on Sunday, October 20, hours after leading the nation in this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa County.

The President is believed to have left for Tokyo aboard Airbus A318-112(cj) elite A6-CAS hired from Dubai based Constellation Aviation Services (CAS).

The VIP aircraft with a capacity of 19 passengers touched down at Mombasa International Airport from Jaipur, India on Sunday at 5.33 PM, details on online aircraft tracking website, flightradar24.com, show.

This was just hours after the President concluded the Mashujaa celebrations. It coincided with the end of the President’s luncheon at State House Mombasa.

The plane left Mombasa at about 8.24PM for Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan for refuelling before resuming its journey to Tokyo.

Kenyatta and the First Lady, according to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), were special guests of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

They were among the over 170 Heads of States who attended the enthronement ritual for Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

After dropping the Head of State, the private jet, which is able to do a 9-hour nonstop journey, flew back to Almaty once again.

Interestingly, On Wednesday the jet departed for Sochi, Russia, where the President is attending the first Russia-Africa Summit bringing together close to 47 heads of state from Africa.

Later, it departed for Jaipur, India, as the President attends the two-day summit a prove that he used the jet in the two official state visits.

Information on Constellation Aviation Services (CAS) indicates that the private aircraft features a VIP lounge, a private office and two bathrooms designed to make guests feel right at home during long flights.

Details on payments made to the company remain unclear but clearly the fee must have been hefty!

The President, who is expected back in the country on Saturday, is accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma and other senior government officials.

Take a look at the pictures:

