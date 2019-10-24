Lilian Muli Presses Pause On Social Media Life, Fans Believe She Is Expectant

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli is taking a break from the social media life.

In an Instagram post, Muli let her 700,000 fans know that she was taking some time away to “reboot.”

“Just taking a Break to reboot. Love you all. See you soon,” she wrote.

Speculations are rife that the mother of two is heavy with child hence the much deserved break from the spotlight.

Some thought she needed some time away from the drama that comes with fame.

Last year, the TV girl took time away from social media after branding her baby daddy Jared Nevaton a “community husband” with an appetite for women.

But they have since made up and were recently vacationing with friends in Dubai.

Also taking time away from prying eyes and the brouhaha that comes with living life on the fast lane is Nero Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai.

The beauty who is apparently married to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol pressed pause six days ago.

“Unfortunately I am going to disappear on you guys 🙈 but I will be back soon God willing…” she said.

