Kiambu Sports CEC Thang’wa Speaks After Impeachment Plans By MCAs

Kiambu County Sports and Youth CEC Karungo wa Thang’wa has linked the impeachment plot by Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to politics, stating that it is more political than objective.

Thang’wa has termed the move by the MCAs as a stance to malign his name and settle political scores.

This follows a notice motion tabled at the County Assembly by Nominated MCA Margaret Njeri, where 62 out of the total 92 MCAs signed a motion to have him impeached.

“In line with the constitutional principles of accountability and transparency, I welcome all media house to provide live coverage when I appear before the committee,” said Thang’wa.

Read: Kiambu MCAs Engaged In Fist Fight Over Ksh1 Billion Supplementary Budget

The Sports and Youth CEC disputed the claims leveled against him, pleading to be accorded a chance to set his record straight.

“I promise I will not shy away from letting you know the truth,” Thang’wa said.

The County legislators accused the CEC of misconduct, abuse of office and incompetence following several missed summons after being called upon to address questions arising from his department.

Earlier in July, Thang’wa was summoned by the committee to expound on the claims that over the Sh5.5 million was spent on a super Cup tournament, with participants making complaints for lack of pay.

Read Also: Kiambu MCA Arrested For Using Ruto’s Photo In Army Attire On His Matatu

According to the MCAs, approximately Sh1.9 million was spent unnecessarily in the name of the tournament.

Thang’wa’s argument in defence of the tournament however is that the tournament coverage was live with media presence adding that less money was spent in comparison to other functions of the County Government.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu