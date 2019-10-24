Kenya Facing FIFA Ban Over FKF Elections Dispute

FIFA has issued a warning of a possible ban should a case challenging the forthcoming FKF elections, currently before a High Court give a verdict contrary to its rules.

FKF is scheduled to hold elections from grassroots level starting next month.

Individuals believed to be aligned to a group of disgruntled aspirants led by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Alex Ole Magelo and former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, presented a case before a High Court in Nairobi and at the Sports Dispute Tribunal disputing the nomination process for those vying.

They are also seeking to have the FKF Electoral Code, which was approved by FIFA and adopted by delegates of FKF annulled.

Following the move, the FKF through the CEO, Barry Otieno, wrote to FIFA over the perceived third party interference, which is against the FIFA statutes.

In their response, through Veron Mosengo Omba, the world’s football body’s Acting Chief Manager Association Officer, the Zurich-based organization stated that:

“Should the High Court of Kenya render a decision that goes against the aforementioned principle, the matter will be brought to the attention of the relevant FIFA for consideration of suitable measures and possible sanctions in line with the FIFA statutes.”

Art. 59 par. 2 of the FIFA statutes prohibits matters football to handled by the ordinary courts unless in certain circumstances.

Nick Mwendwa is poised to retain his seat as the FKF president after his would be challengers failed to return their nomination papers by Wednesday evening deadline.

