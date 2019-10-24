Why Gor Mahia Treasurer Sally Bolo Wants To Run Women Football At FKF

Gor Mahia national treasurer Sally Bolo will be contesting the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) seat for Women Representative.

The polls are scheduled for November 23, 2019. The position was created solely to oversee the development of women football in the country and will be contested for the first.

She made the announcement on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Read:

“I am excited about this position because it gives me an opportunity to continue raising the standards of football in the country, especially where women are concerned,” said, Bolo, a former student leader at Moi University and Human Resource Manager at SBM bank, previously Fidelity Bank.

Before presenting her papers to the FKF Electoral Board on Wednesday and going public with her intention, the fifth born in a family of five boys and two girls, sought the blessings of Gor Mahia chairman, Ambrose Rachier, who wrote her a befitting endorsement.

“We have no doubt that Ms. Bolo is imbued with the necessary leadership qualities that will prove invaluable to the federation in its football development agenda. Accordingly, we have no hesitation in recommending endorsing her candidature,” the most decorated Kenyan Premier League chairman, in terms of trophies, wrote in the endorsement letter.

Read Also:

Born in Homa Bay town, Bolo schooled at Kadika Girls, where she was the school captain, she proceeded to Moi University, Eldoret for Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management. While at Moi, she served as a class representative and later the vice chairperson of the students’ body, MUSO.

As Gor Mahia treasurer, Bolo has earned respect across board as a meticulous planner of international matches. With K’Ogalo gracing continental football almost every year, Bolo has been the one planning most of the games. She has been on the front-line championing e-ticketing at the club to bolster their gate earnings.

She stresses five critical areas in her manifesto, namely equalization, branding and marketing, professionalism, partnerships, training and education.

Read Also:

At a time women football is showing so much promise, but still facing a myriad of challenges, ranging from lack of basics like equipment and poor or no pay at all, Bolo opines she has the answers.

“The sports industry is no doubt facing its grandest challenge – stagnation owing to flight of sponsors for various reasons and a host of other potential corporations keep off as well.

Women football therefore, must fight twice as hard to attain their rightful place. The women thus need a leader, a representative qualified to champion their course and elevate that sector.”

Bolo will face opposition from Margaret Omondi, a former referee and Kerubo Momanyi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu