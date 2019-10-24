Cop In NYS Scandal Caroline Mango Charged With Tax Evasion, Released On Sh2 Million Bail

Policewoman attached at Jogoo Police Station Corporal Caroline Mango has been charged with tax fraud.

Ms Mango who was on Tuesday accused by the DCI of deliberately failing to remit taxes linked to her four companies was on Thursday charged with evading taxes amounting to Sh8 million.

According to court documents, cop’s companies and those linked to her children; Maanti Logistics, Ajol General Enterprises, Carrotexx Enterprise and Jupecar Garments received a combined Sh87.7 million from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, Ms Mango denied the charges and was released on a Sh2 million cash bail.

It is said that the flashy officer drives a Blue Toyota Prado, a car that a junior officer like herself cannot afford on her salary.

According to the information gathered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) detectives, the four companies dealt with general supply of office equipment.

“Reference is hereby made to your letter Reference DRP/TPS/OPS/9/2/47 dated September 3, 2017 forwarding details of firms whose tax registration information was requested. This is to inform you that the companies listed below are under investigations as a result of transactions with the Ministry of Devolution,” said Mr John Lokolol, EACC’s deputy director for forensic investigations, in a letter to KRA on November 17, 2017.

“This is to recommend that you undertake a tax audit on these companies with a view to determining and recovering the taxes due,” added Mr Lokolol.

Three other companies’ director, despite using different middle names as Atieno and Ajow bear the same Identification Number (ID) having received a total of Sh34.5 million using the same bank account.

