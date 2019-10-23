in TECH

Pay-TV Firm Zuku Experiencing Internet Outage

Wananchi Group’s Pay TV and internet firm, Zuku is experiencing internet outage.

According to the firm, they are experiencing an outage on their main undersea cable hence the slow internet speeds.

“We have an outage on our main undersea cable. Our traffic is now on alternative routes. However these cannot efficiently handle the load, and thus the slow speeds you’re experiencing,” Zuku explained on Twitter.

They however assured their clients that they are working to restore services within the shortest time possible.

“Our provider is working to restore our main route in the shortest time possible.Kindly bear with us,” Zuku further stated.

According to aggrieved customers, they started experiencing the slow speeds at around 1 am.

Others complained that Zuku customer care lines have been offline since the outage.

Last week on Wednesday, Airtel Kenya subscribers woke up to a major network outage that affected calls and SMS services.

Subscribers complained that they could not place direct calls and send messages since Tuesday night. Some also said they could not access data services.

But in their official communication, Airtel Kenya said only voice and message services were affected.

“We are currently having some technical challenges with our network. Due to this, calls and SMSs will be intermittent. However, data services are available,” Airtel wrote on Twitter.

