Zari Bows To Pressure, Shows Off New Mansion After Dumping Diamond’s House

Zari Hassan. [Courtesy]

Flamboyant entrepreneur and mogul Zari Hassan famously known as the boss lady has thrown the internet into a frenzy with new photos of the new mansion with her new husband.

Earlier, the socialite had given a glimpse of the empty villa, with a nip of painting details, colours and rooms.

She was under pressure to move out of the house alleged to be Diamond’s after they parted ways.

However, she has resurfaced with new details of the polished house, almost complete with furniture and electronics.

In a video through her Instagram, she displayed the dining area with chandeliers hanging from the top. The walls are well decorated in bright colours and the utensils on the table made of glass and gold.

@zarithebosslady is finally out of @diamondplatnumz home.

In another video, she gave a glimpse of the bedroom where she displayed her expensive shoes, clothes and bags, majority being designer.

The perfumes and body colognes are well displayed on the shelves and carpeted interior.

The sitting room is extraordinary and quite different from the Diamond owned, it was equipped with sofas, a unique wall mirror and a huge TV set.

The pool is situated right outside the bedroom and is seen through the bedroom view in a huge display.

Her new house is a dream come true.

Fans were enthusiastic about the details of the new house, with others making striking comparisons and resemblance.

According to one fan, she pointed out that the new house was less spacious compared to her former palatial home with Diamond, although the details are more striking and modern.

Zari after completing her reveal, made a caption stating not everyone gets the same version of her.

“Not everyone gets the same version of me. Some will say I´m a sweet, an amazing beautiful woman. Others will say I´m rude, cold-hearted as***, mean girl!! believe them, because honestly, I act accordingly!!” read the Instagram post.

Written by Mercy Auma

