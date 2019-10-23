in SPORTS

Shame As Kenya Women’s Netball Team Is Detained In South Africa Over Pending Accommodation Bill

Kenya women netball team has been detained in Capetown, South Africa over a pending accommodation bill. The team has been taking part in the 2019 Africa Netball Cup.

The team travelled to SA on Thursday last week after the government secured them tickets and visas, but that was the end of support from the sports ministry.

On arrival in Cape Town, the team was turned away from a hotel they had booked as there was no payment done.

According to the Score KE host Carol Radull, the players then left for the tournament venue where they took a shower and later that day played their first match against Tanzania on empty stomachs.

A Kenyan of goodwill living in Cape Town bought the team milk and bread and later found accommodation at a local lodge owned by a Cameroonian woman.

The foreigner, Ms Radull says, has been feeding and housing the team whenever she can until the government settles the bill.

The woman will apparently retain some of the women’s passports until the government pays up.

The Women’s  Netball team has gone on to lose all the games.

When officials from the team reached out to the ministry, they were told, “before issuing payment for hotels we need three different quotes to show why a particular hotel was selected.”

The sports presenter also noted that the women are set to return tomorrow (Friday).

Attempts to reach the ministry of Sports officials is yet to bear fruits.

Kenyans on Twitter are livid about the findings. They said:

