Three Women Arrested With Ksh102 Million In Fake Euros In Githurai Kimbo

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday morning seized over Ksh102 million in fake Euros at a house in Githurai Kimbo, Kiambu County.

In the intelligence-led operation, the police arrested three women.

The suspects have been identified as Rose Wambui, Mary Muthoni and Tabitha Muhuha.

“Thorough search in the house occupied by the three ladies led the detectives to a suspicious strongly locked Safe Box. They managed to unlock it later & found the over 880,090 Euros (fake) in 100 denominations. The same has been secured and kept as Exhibit, ” DCI wrote on Twitter.

In the recent past, cases of fake currency fraud have been on the rise.

Last month, DCI sleuths seized one million forged U.S. dollars and 147 fake gold bars at a club in Kilimani.

The raid also saw police recover 147 fake gold bars, 3000 black U.S. dollars in denominations of $100 at Plan 254 Club along Nyangumi Road.

Stephen Mark Oduk, the owner of the club was arrested and charged at a Nairobi Court.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi on September 28, Oduk denied two counts of being in possession of forgery papers in preparation to commit a felony and was granted Ksh1 million bond, with an alternative Ksh500,000 cash bail.

In May, Oduk was arrested in connection to another fake currency scandal alongside 16 others. In this case, however, the flashy businessman identified himself as Stephen Mark.

He is also said to have told the police that he did not have identification documents.

Court documents dating back to October 15, 2013, showed that a man with the same name “Stephen Mark” in police uniform was part of a gang that kidnapped two children of Indian descent; Ahwal Kaul Mahjan and Abhita Kaur Mahjan.

Oduk was also said to have been part of a five-member gang that stole millions from an ATM machine within the city.

