I Was Not Chased Out Of The VIP Podium, I Chose To Leave – Waititu

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has come out to address the claims that he was chased out of the VIP podium during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday, October 20.

Earlier reports indicated that the governor, who had arrived earlier for the event, was asked to leave the podium due to graft charges against him.

It was alleged that the orders were received from State House indicating that the President did not want to associate with politicians who were battling court cases.

Waititu has explained that although he gatecrashed the event and showed up uninvited, he was not chased out but rather opted to leave on his own.

While addressing journalists, he explained that he discovered there was no seat reserved for him hence opting to return to his hotel.

“What caused the confusion was that I did not have an invitation card for Mashujaa day. I thought it was just the normal Mashujaa Day where you can show up uninvited, but I was wrong,” Waititu said.

The embattled governor denied reports that he was clashing with President Uhuru stating that there was no such thing.

“Those saying that I was chased away so as not to be seen close to the President are people intent on portraying me in a bad light. I am not a native of Mombasa,” added Waititu.

Waititu made a light moment of the events that took place during Mashujaa day and said that the sun was too much for him, and not being a Mombasa native forced him to follow the proceedings from his room.

