Vanessa Mdee Dating American Star, Rotimi Of Power Series (Photos)

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee is apparently dating Nigerian-American star Olurotimi Akinosho professionally known as Rotimi.

Rotimi, is a singer and actor who features on Power series, directed and produced by American rapper Curtis Jackson alias 50 Cent.

Vanessa and Rotimi are vacationing in Miami. They shared the experiences on Instagram but did not show their faces.

In one of the Insta stories, the two are holding hands.

Vanessa broke up with fellow singer and longtime boyfriend Juma Jux over a year ago.

The two opted to keep the break up a secret until a four months ago when the Bado crooner opened up on Twitter.

“Every day I tell you about how strong I am. Today I’ll tell you about how defeated I feel. I’ve cried for hours, I’ve had nothing to eat (and I love food and there’s plenty available in my house). I’ve canceled every meeting. I’ve sat in darkness curtains shut…

“I still feel alone and like s**t. This is not a cry for attention, this is for you to understand we all go through it. No shame. You’re allowed to feel everything and be affected by it too… give yourself an allowance.

“Tomorrow I am going to be back on my b*****8t and this will just be a low. Life is filled with highs and lows, sorry if I ever made you feel like I didn’t have these moments and that pressured you into believing that your life wasn’t ‘perfect’. You’re extraordinary.

“Discomfort is needed for growth. You are loved. Remember that. Happy weekend honey,” wrote Mdee.

Jux moved on to Nayika, an Asian woman with whom he might settle down with.

