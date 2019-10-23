Tanasha Flaunts Costly iPhone 11 Pro Gift From Baby Daddy Diamond [Photos]

Kenyan media girl Tanasha Donna is living it up with her Tanzanian lover and baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

The Bongo star recently gifted the NRG Radio host with a brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max and Tanasha couldn’t resist the urge to let her over 1.5 million Instagram fans have a glimpse of it.

Tanasha shared a series of videos of the expensive gold-coloured phone on her Instagram stories thanking Diamond for the amazing gift.

“I am soooo gassed up right now thank you my love, ” she captioned the video.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the latest smartphone from Apple that costs a whooping Ksh162,000. It was launched on September 10.

The phone, with an internal storage of 256 GB, comes with a 5.80-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1125 pixels by 2436 pixels at a PPI of 458 pixels per inch.

Its triple-camera technology allows its users to capture up to four times more scene and also get beautiful images in drastically low light, apple says.

It goes without saying that many will be expecting Tanasha to share more pictures and videos of her newborn son now that she is well “equipped”.

The couple welcomed the baby three weeks ago.

The baby’s birthday, according to the love birds, coincided with Diamond’s 30th birthday.

“17 Hours Of Labour at 42 weeks, natural birth… But it was worth it. Good is good am now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love. Thank you, Lord, ” Tanasha shared on her Instagram page.

Many, however, accused her of falsifying the child’s birth date, for the likes.

The lass rubbished the claims saying lying about her child’s birthday would only make her a bad mother.

“I know people do a lot for clout. But fake my son’s birthday for 15 minutes of clout? Only an idiot can do that. What kind of mother would I be to have my son celebrate a false birthday each year?

I’d be a very selfish mother to do that. Foolish blogs, they never get their facts right!” she lamented.

