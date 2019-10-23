Over 100 Staffers Who Have Worked At KBC For Years Still Unable To Secure Permanent Jobs

Over 100 staffers at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) are crying foul over the management’s decision to deny them their employment rights.

According to an employee who spoke to Kahawa Tungu from the radio department, the staffers have worked for several years at the state broadcaster but are normally given a three-month renewable contract.

According to the Employment Act, an employer shall within two months after the beginning of employment provide the worker with a written statement of the particulars of the main terms of the contract of employment. The management is thought to be using this clause to intimidate employees, since three months would count as a contract.

“I and company, close to 100 employees Working for radio,TV and News room departments, have been employed at Kenya Broadcasting corporation for several years now, without given permanent and pensionable employment as dictated by the employment act in the Kenya’s constitution,” says the employee who sought anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“To add salt on the injury,the corporation has been giving us 3 months renewable contract and paying flat rate peanuts without any other benefits leave alone increment of salary whatsoever since many years ago.”

Sources intimate that there are a “chosen few” who have God fathers, and receive all benefits that pertain employment regardless of their input.

“On the hand those with God fathers in KBC are employed permanently every now and then without any restrictions, especially in TV and Newsroom department, leaving a big number of radio staff with the short term contract for life,” adds the staffer.

To add salt to injury, the management pays the employees when they will, with unconfirmed reports indicating that they were paid their September salary on October 22.

Contacted by a section of employees this week, the managing director Naim Bilal said that he is “waiting for retirees to go home” so that he can employ the journalists.

The journalists intimated to Kahawa Tungu that despite their salaries being deducted for statutory obligation, they still do not enjoy the benefits.

They are now demanding that the broadcaster employs them on permanent and pensionable basis, and accorded the employment rights like other staffers.

