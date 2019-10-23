in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Why Searching Lupita Nyong’o’s Name On The Internet Could Land You In Trouble

169 Views

Lupita Nyong'o. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is among the most dangerous celebrities on the internet in 2019, a new report by cybersecurity firm McAfee has indicated.

McAfee lists Lupita among the top 10 most dangerous celebrities, whose names could land you into a website with malware when searched on the internet.

Gilmore Girls actor Alexis Bledel, who also featured in Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was ranked first.

Read: Size 8 Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Maternity Shoot Months After Suffering Miscarriage [Photo]

Late Late Show host James Corden was ranked second while Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones was ranked third ahead of actress Anna Kendrick. Lupita was ranked fifth.

Others in the list of top 10 include Jimmy Fallon, actor Jackie Chan, rappers Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and actress Tessa Thompson in descending order.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kristen Cavallari who were in last year’s top 10, dropped to 222 and 214 respectively.

Read: Harmonize Launches Free Food Restaurant For The Less Fortunate

“Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content,” McAfee said in a statement.

The company advised users, in order to shun malware, to refrain from using illegal movie streaming sites and being careful of what links they click.

This year’s list also indicates interest in reality stars may have waned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

tanasha

Tanasha Flaunts Costly iPhone 11 Pro Gift From Baby Daddy Diamond [Photos]
zari

Zari Bows To Pressure, Shows Off New Mansion After Dumping Diamond’s House