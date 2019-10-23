Why Searching Lupita Nyong’o’s Name On The Internet Could Land You In Trouble

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is among the most dangerous celebrities on the internet in 2019, a new report by cybersecurity firm McAfee has indicated.

McAfee lists Lupita among the top 10 most dangerous celebrities, whose names could land you into a website with malware when searched on the internet.

Gilmore Girls actor Alexis Bledel, who also featured in Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was ranked first.

Late Late Show host James Corden was ranked second while Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones was ranked third ahead of actress Anna Kendrick. Lupita was ranked fifth.

Others in the list of top 10 include Jimmy Fallon, actor Jackie Chan, rappers Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and actress Tessa Thompson in descending order.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kristen Cavallari who were in last year’s top 10, dropped to 222 and 214 respectively.

“Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content,” McAfee said in a statement.

The company advised users, in order to shun malware, to refrain from using illegal movie streaming sites and being careful of what links they click.

This year’s list also indicates interest in reality stars may have waned.

