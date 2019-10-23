Court Suspends Mary Wambui’s State Appointment Following Senator Sakaja’s Petition

A court on Wednesday suspended the appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as the chair of National Employment Authority (NEA).

This was following a petition by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and the Kenya Young Parliamentarians.

In a statement, Sakaja noted that Wambui was not fit to hold the office which requires one to have at least 7 years experience in Human Resource Management or its equivalent.

The senator also urged the ex lawmaker to politely decline her appointment and serve Kenyans in another capacity.

The chairmanship, he stated, should be held by an individual who understands the unemployment crisis in Kenya.

“I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as the vision carrier and chairperson of the National Employment Authority. I therefore urge her to politely decline this particular appointment,” his statement read in part.

Wambui did however note that she is “better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office.”

The former legislator was appointed to the board in a gazette notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, last week on Monday.

