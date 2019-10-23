Teenage Kenyan Girl Living In Germany Found Dead A Week After Fleeing Home

A 15 year old girl of Kenyan descent living in Germany has been found dead.

The young girl only identified as Britney is said to have fled home after getting into a heated argument with her mother on Monday evening.

She left their Drewitz, Postdam home on Tuesday at around 1 pm, never to return.

Britney, was reported missing last week only for her remains to be discovered on Tuesday along the river where her bag and personal effects were found a day after she had gone missing.

On the material day, the deceased teenager was seen alighting from a tram at the Potsdam Central Station at 1:28 pm.

At 1:37 pm, she met up with a friend around the Tram stop on Friedrich-Engels-Strasse, then she walked into the train station, where she was last seen.

Local news sources indicate that Britney was last seen “online” at 1.50 pm. Her “Last Seen” on WhatsApp.

An eye witness who spoke to the police said that they saw Britney at 2.30 pm with two girls in the lobby of the Potsdam Central Station where they were taking pictures.

Police are currently looking into the incident but have at the moment ruled out foul play until an autopsy is conducted.

The girl still wore the clothes she was reported missing in, blue jeans and a white T-shirt, and she still had her cell phone with her. Her monthly train ticket was still in her pocket,” Reinhold Hüpkes – the coordinator of the first responders told the press after the rescue operation.

Britney’s family moved to Germany two and a half years ago.

The community including Potsdam’s Mayor, Mike Schubert have mourned the young girl.

“All of us in Potsdam are dismayed by the death of the young student. It is awful and sad when a young girl in our midst dies unexpectedly.

It is unfortunate that our hope in finding her live has not been fulfilled. We pass our condolences to and mourn with her mom, her family and her friends,” Schubert said.

It is not yet clear when Britney will be laid to rest.

