Jogoo Police Station Cop Now Linked To Sh10.5 Billion Lost In NYS Scandal

A police officer attached to Jogoo Police Station has been arrested by detectives regarding Sh10.5 billion lost in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

The officer, Corporal Caroline Atieno Mango has been accused by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for deliberately failing to remit taxes linked to her four companies.

According to the information gathered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) detectives, the four companies Maanti Logistics, Ajol General Enterprises, Carrotexx Enterprise and Jupecar Garments dealt with general supply of office equipment.

Shockingly, three of the companies have listed Corporal Caroline Mango as their director, with only a change of the middle name.

The companies are under probe by the Ministry of Devolution as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with the aid of the KRA.

The transactions as quoted by Citizen tv indicated that Maanti Logistics directed by Caroline Mango was paid Sh28.8 million. Carrotexx Enterprise, directed by Caroline Atieno, was also paid Sh1.9 million. Jupecar Garments, with Caroline Ajow Mango listed as one of the directors, was paid Sh5.6 million.

However, the three companies’ director, despite using different middle names as Atieno and Ajow bear the same Identification Number (ID) having received a total of Sh34.5 million using the same bank account.

The NYS scandal was among the biggest corruption cases that hit the country, with taxpayers funds embezzled in billions.

Among the suspects were government officials, and the infamous Ngirita family.

