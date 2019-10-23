Hamisa Mobetto Appreciates Mother With Brand New Car (Photos)

Tanzanian singer and Mobetto Styles chief executive Hamisa Mobetto gifted her mother with a brand new car.

In an Instagram post, Mama Mobetto thanked her daughter for the gift as she said a prayer for her.

“Alhamdulilaah kwa kila jambo Mwanangu Allah akuongezee zaidi na Zaidi Ulipotoa Allah kupe kikubwa zaidi nakupenda sana nakuombea siku zote @hamisamobetto,” Mama Mobetto wrote.

Responding to her mother, Mobetto who recently dropped her hit single, Sensema, said “Nakupenda sana mama yangu kipenzi… ningekuwa na uwezo ningekupa ata dunia… In shaa Allah mwenyez Mungu akijaalia mjengo wetu ukiisha… Takununulia ile ingine unayoipenda zaidi.”

A few months ago there were rumours that the Mobettos had been kicked out of their home, claims they denied.

According to a gossip site, Hamisa’s house was allegedly up for sale due to rent arrears.

Never one to shy away from a little controversy, Diamond Platnumz’s other baby mama Zari Hassan made sure to leave a catty comment on the blog.

“P**** ain’t good after all, huh?” she posed.

