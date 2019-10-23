Form 1 Girl At Cardinal Otunga Girls Commits Suicide After Being Shamed For Faking Exam Results

A Form 1 student at Cardinal Otunga Girls in Bungoma County was on Wednesday found dead in one of the school dormitories.

The girl allegedly took her own life after the school’s deputy principal shamed her for faking end term exam results.

Reports indicate that the student hanged herself with a bedsheet in the dormitory moments after the teacher embarrassed her for allegedly sneaking into the staff room and doctoring her Geography marks.

The teacher reportedly accused the girl of awarding herself a score of 93 per cent in a fresh exam paper which she later placed inside the subject teacher’s desk.

After learning that the student had cheated, the deputy headteacher scolded her in front of her fellow students during one of the school’s parade sessions.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

The incident comes slightly over a month after a student in Bomet committed suicide after one of her teachers chided her for soiling her uniform.

The girl, Jackline Chepngeno, is said to have been caught by surprise by the menses, leading her to soil her dress. The teacher is reported to have embarrassed and humiliated her before the entire class, sinking her into depression and later suicide.

“The girl told me that she had been sent home by teacher Jennifer (Chemutai) for staining her clothes but she had left pads at home,” said her mother Beatrice Kirui.

A preliminary report by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), revealed that at the time of the incident, the school had plenty of sanitary pads in the deputy headteacher’s office and at her home.

On September 6, the day she hanged herself, there were 77 packets of sanitary pads in the store of Kabiangek Primary School in Konoin, Bomet.

“The school had received its full consignment of sanitary towels for second term,” the report signed by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia reads in part.

The shocking incident elicited an angry reaction from members of the public who called on TSC to take action against the teacher.

