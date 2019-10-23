Four Arrested In Thwarted Barclays ATM Heist In Ruiru

A thwarted Barclays ATM heist has led to the arrest of four, Hillary Ng’eno (KK security), Jared Nyang’au(G4S), Douglas Momanyi (bodaboda rider) and Jacob Barasa.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, the suspects had plotted to steal money form the Barclays Bank ATM, and were caught via a mobile phone used to make the call.

Through their official social media accounts, the DCI revealed that a nylon sack expected to be used in the heist for loading cash together with the motorbike were recovered.

FOUR SUSPECTS were last night arrested by @DCI_Kenya Ruiru Detectives after their Attempt to Steal from Baclays Bank ATM at Ruiru was Neutralized. A Mobile Phone they were using to make contact to a source, a Nylon Sack they were to use in loading the Money & a M/Cycle they… pic.twitter.com/FwpB5yJE9s — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 23, 2019

The four are under police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The rising cases of bank robberies have been linked to the tough economic times in the country and unemployment.

A few weeks ago, Sh72 million got lost from Standard Chartered Bank after an ATM heist.

The heist detailed men disguised as police officers who planned and walked away with the money in cash.

The investigations were commenced where several suspects were arrested and arraigned in court, among them police officers.

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and three administration police (AP) officers were arrested over the Sh72 million G4S, Stanchart heist.

A G4S employee and Sh1 million were also recovered buried in a cowshed in Lurambi, Kakamega county.

