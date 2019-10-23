Ex-Deputy Auditor General Kinuthia Freed On Ksh10 Million Cash Bail In Ksh100 Million Fraud Case

Former Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia has been granted Ksh10 million cash bail in Ksh100 million irregular software procurement case.

Kinuthia, who was arrested on Friday, was charged on Tuesday alongside 13 others including his two sons, Desmond Kinuthia and Nelson Kinuthia.

Other members of his family charged alongside him include Florence Waithira Kinuthia, Jane Wangui Kinuthia and Charmine Kinuthia.

Charles Njuguna, an advocate of the High Court, was also charged yesterday for the loss of Ksh64 million taxpayers money in an inflated procurement.

Other suspects in the case include Annette Mwangi, Patrick Shem Kamau Kairu, Ephantus Kairu Kahwae, Sylvester Kiptoo Kiplagat, Charles Githinji Gichobi, Charles Karisa Mwaduni, Edward Mulewa Mwachinga and Charles Mbugua Njuguna.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the software had been inflated to Ksh100 million yet only Ksh36 million was paid to the supplier.

The Ksh64 million was paid as a kickback to public officials, private persons and their associated companies.

The purchase is said to have happened between July 2012 and August 2014.

The 14 were charged before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with suspect property.

Companies charged in the case include Osi Kenya Limited, Mars Technology Limited, Value Teq Trading Limited, Finsoft TCS Limited, Nanazi Investment Limited, Kamira International Limited, Kenya Milk Farmers Investment Company Limited and Enkei Holdings Limited.

