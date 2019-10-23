72-year-old Samuel Kobia To Replace 69-year-old Kaparo At NCIC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Rev Dr Samuel Kobia, 72, as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairperson.

Dr Kobia replaces Francis Ole Kaparo, who has been the chairman since 2014, with his tenure at the helm expiring on August 8, 2018.

However, President Kenyatta extended Kaparo’s tenure on August 17, by one year.

Others appointed as members include Samuel Kona, former Rangwe MP Phillip Okundi, Peris Nyutu, former Madera East MP Abdulaziz Ali Farah, former Nairobi Finance CEC Danvas Makori, Fatuma Tabwara, former Vihiga Woman Rep Dorcas Kedogo.

Kobia is a Methodist clergyman and the first African to be elected as the secretary-general of the World Council of Churches serving between 2004 and 2009.

Kobia also served as a commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission between 2013 and 2015 before his abrupt resignation.

NCIC is a statutory body established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act No.12 of 2008. The establishment of NCIC recognized the need for a national institution to promote national identity and values, mitigate ethno-political competition and ethnically motivated violence, eliminate discrimination on ethnic, racial and religious basis and promote national reconciliation and healing.

The body is mandated to investigate ethnic utterances that could spark tribal clashes.

