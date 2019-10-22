Trevor Ombija Takes Over News Night As Curtains Fall For Hussein Mohamed At Citizen TV

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija will on Tuesday step in for Hussein Mohamed in his weekly News Night show.

The political affairs host and anchor announced his exit from the Royal Media Services-owned station early this month.

In a promotion poster shared by Citizen TV on its social media handles on Tuesday afternoon, the station indicated that the 31-year-old will be hosting Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa tonight.

FLOODS: Disaster or wasted resources? Tonight on #NewsNight Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa sets the record straight with @trevorombija pic.twitter.com/iWwxTgEckM — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 22, 2019

It is, however, not clear if Trevor will be taking over the show or he’s justing holding brief as Hussein did not officially bid his fans bye during the last week show where he hosted Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot.

The last week interview with Aukot might have been Hussein’s last show considering his pronouncement that October was his last month at Citizen TV. Next week Tuesday will be October 29.

Nonetheless, pundits say Trevor hosting tonight’s show was a good sign that he’s poised to take over the show.

Trevor, who hosts the Monday Report alongside Waihiga Mwaura, joined the Samuel Macharia-owned media late last year.

Previously, the University of Nairobi graduate worked at NTV as a senior reporter and anchor.

While announcing his exit, Hussein noted that he was leaving the station to “concentrate on other matters”.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he tweeted.

It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon. — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) October 4, 2019

He joined Citizen TV in 2008 and since then his professionalism and demeanour have raised his profile both nationally and internationally.

It is hinted that several international media houses have approached him in the past two months.

Mohamed has for almost two years wanted to move out, after his employer engaged services of other ‘star’ journalists in Kenya like Jeff Koinange, who were given higher perks than him.

Rumour has it that Hussein is headed to the Qatar based international media, Aljazeera.

