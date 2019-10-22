Size 8 Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Maternity Shoot Months After Suffering Miscarriage [Photo]

Gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known by her stage moniker Size 8 has finally shared details of her third pregnancy after keeping the news hush-hush for months.

Elated Size 8 took to her Instagram page to flaunt her growing baby bump in a stunning maternity shoot.

The “Pale Pale” crooner narrated the struggles she has gone through after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

“Though we’ve walked thru the valley of the shadow of death God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain, God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not lose this pregnancy!!!! (sic), ” she wrote.

Terming the pregnancy a miracle, the singer encouraged those women going through the same struggle not to give up.

“Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength!!! To all believing God for a child please dont give up no matter what medical reports say., ” she added.

“Close family and friends know the complications that I’ve gone thru while carrying this baby yani this is a miracle!!!! Tears of thanksgiving run down my chics as I post this knowing that only God has made it possible (sic).”

Size 8 has been married to NTV’s CrossOver101 DJ Samuel Muraya, better known as DJ Moh, for six years now.

The love birds are blessed with one child, a girl, baby Ladasha Belle.

Netizens couldn’t help but congratulate her for the blessings.

Cherry said, “God has done marvellous to The Murayas. Glory to Him. Congratulations.”

“Beautiful!! Beautiful! Congratulations, ” said Adae.

Janet Mbugua said, “Wow congratulations!!! God speed.”

The couple recently celebrated their marriage anniversary with Size 8 saying her hubby had forgotten about it.

“Imagine it’s been 6 years of marriage… Huyu Mr Muraya alikuwa amesahau wanaume what’s wrong with your memories?” she posed.

On his part DJ Moh said, “Thank you hun @size8reborn for taking it upon yourself to surprise me and for kunivumilia for 6years. It’s been crazy, ups and down but we (men) sometimes we need such. Thank you also for appreciating the kasmall effort I make and being grateful. I owe you another 1 and to all my friends who fooled me into this trap asanteni your day is coming. I can’t believe even @ladashabelle was part of this and she couldn’t tell me (women).”

