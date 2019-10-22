Samboja Rebuffs Invitation By Committee Probing His Impeachment

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has failed to honor an invitation by Senate committee probing his impeachment.

The embattled Governor was expected to make an appearance today, Tuesday October 22 to weigh in on the issues raised to the committee probing his impeachment.

Samboja was to defend himself against allegations leveled by the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) following his impeachment on the basis of gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds and failure to assent to the 2019/2020 budget.

Instead of showing up, the County Chief sent his lawyer Nelson Havi who narrated that the Governor was not in a position to appear in the committee hence produced a court order aimed to stop his probing.

The Committee chairman Njeru Ndwiga following the no show however over-ruled and allowed for continuation and probing into the matter.

The Deputy County Speaker Kithure Kindiki cited that the Judiciary was in no position to interfere with parliament matters, and ordered the report to be tabled within 10 days in the House.

Charles Njenga, is the lawyer representing County Assembly while Nelson Havi standing in for the embattled Taita Taveta Governor.

Following the impeachment, the Governor had initially declined to approve the budget after the MCAs slashed the executive’s allocations and instead directed the money – Sh833 million – to the ward development fund.

