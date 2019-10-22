Kenyan Marathoner Patrick Cheruiyot Dies Days After Dropping Out Of Austria Race

Hopeful upcoming Kenyan marathoner Patrick Cheruiyot has been confirmed dead just a few days after dropping out of a race in Austria.

Cheruiyot, who took part in the Graz Marathon in Austria last weekend was forced to withdraw just after covering 3 kilometers.

The management agency known as Volare Sports, was managing the athlete and said that the he had complained of headaches and was later returned home for treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

“It is with sadness to announce that Volare athlete Patrick Cheruiyot passed away. Patrick was an upcoming athlete, training in Kapkitony, Kenya. He complained of headache and the medical aid services helped and examined him. Nothing serious was found and he was ready to travel home, ” read the message by the management.

The management explained that upon arrival into the country, the runner was still unstable and was treated for Malaria which did not do much.

On Wednesday 16, he was then scheduled for a CT scan which revealed the athlete had a brain hemorrhage.

Two days later, the promising athlete succumbed on October, 18.

According to the management agency, the athlete was very committed to his family and talent, and had emerged the 5th during the Standard Chartered Marathon in Nairobi in 2018.

The management condoled with the family together with the colleagues, adding that he had left behind a wife and two children.

