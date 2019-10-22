National Police Service, Farah Maalim ‘Clash’ Over Medical Bill Of Sick Former Police Boss

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports that former commissioner of police Duncan Wachira, who is receiving treatment in India, is soliciting for financial support.

Over the weekend former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Farah Maalim stated that Wachira suffered a heart attack three months ago and has been admitted at Apollo Protocol Hospital, India.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Maalim noted that Wachira’s family had exhausted funds in settling their kin’s medical bills.

He asked the government and President Uhuru Kenyatta to support the former police commissioner during the tough financial times.

However, in tweets sent out on Tuesday, NPS dispelled the reports saying Wachira was not seeking any financial help.

Read: Ex Commissioner of Police Duncan Wachira Receiving Treatment in India After Suffering Heart Attack

“Reports doing rounds in social media that former Police Commissioner Mr Duncan Wachira is soliciting for financial support for his medical bills are false, ” said NPS.

NPS further warned unsuspecting Kenyans from being hoodwinked by fraudsters using Wachira’s name.

“Whereas it is true that the retired Commissioner is undergoing his routine medical check-up in a hospital in India, the public should be wary of fraudsters who may attempt to collect money using his name, ” added NPS.

Whereas it is true that the retired Commissioner is undergoing his routine medical check up in a hospital in India, the public should be wary of fraudsters who may attempt to collect money using his name. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 22, 2019

However, some netizens questioned the motive of the tweet saying NPS was trying to save face.

That was conveniently left to our interpretation. — Wambua mwana'a Munguti (@WaMunguti) October 22, 2019

Wachira served as police commissioner between 1996 and 1998.

Read Also: Another Kenyan Residing In Germany Benson Wachira Gone Without A Trace

According to the Standard, the Kenya Police Force marked 100 years in his time. It was under his watch that police were able to stop the dread trio of Rasta, Wacucu and Wanugu.

His reign was tested following the 1998 US Embassy terrorist bombing in Nairobi.

Some of the largest bank heists including the Sh86 million stolen by one man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) happened under his time.