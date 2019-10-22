Mesut Özil Can Help Us, Beaten Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Admits

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that German playmaker Mesut Özil can still be of help to the struggling club.

Unai has been under pressure to explain Özil’s exclusion from the team at a time they are lacking in creativity and struggling to win matches.

“He can help us, yes,” the Spaniard said after losing 1-0 to Sheffield United on the road on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who is the highest earner at Arsenal presently, has only made a single start for the gunners this season, but lately, he has been totally excluded from the team in four matches.

Unai, meanwhile, has laboured to explain this decision satisfactorily — leading to speculations of the future of the World Cup winner.

