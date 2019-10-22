Kiambu Governor Waititu Forced Out Of VIP Podium During Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is a man under siege, as his miseries don’t seem to come to an end.

On Sunday during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, the governor was asked to vacate a seat at the VIP podium, a move that was said to be made under stern instructions.

According to the Nation, the Governor arrived earlier than other County bosses, and took a seat reserved for Mombasa Woman Representative Asha Hussein.

Suddenly, a group of organizers walked up to him and in the process, he picked up a call and walked out.

He was then seen having a chat with a few security officers and he strolled his way out.

It has been established that the organizers and security officers of the event were under strict instructions not to allow Government officials battling graft charges that are pending in court into the VIP section.

“That order was given to the organizing team by State House. The President has, for some time, been keen on avoiding leaders either facing court cases or under active investigations,” a source said.

This comes four days after a similar situation for Waititu, where he was allegedly kept away by the President’s security detail from accessing him during the commissioning of the Nairobi – Naivasha train service.

The Governors in attendance included Kajiado’s Joseph ole Lenku, Nakuru’s Lee Kinyajui and Machakos’ Alfred Mutua who mingled freely with the head of State.

However, Waititu was nowhere close despite having showed up among other leaders to join the President in launching the project.

At the same time, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also had his seat pushed several rows behind, and made a very quiet entrance seating a few meters away from his other colleagues.

President Uhuru has been on record pledging zero tolerance to corruption in the country, sending stringent warning to embattled legislators.

Waititu for instance, has been severally avoided by the head of state, despite frantic efforts to try and meet him.

Last week, it was revealed that Waititu was very devastated after his plea to meet the President and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) went frail.

Waititu had written to the DPP asking for a plea bargain to have the cases dropped with a resolution to pay the alleged embezzled public funds.

He was however denied on the grounds that he had to plead guilty and face the consequences that came with it.

The President’s warning on corruption comes to pass as he said everyone would bear their cross when found culpable of graft charges.

“No one will be there to help you. Those days where you could make calls seeking help are over. The phones have now been switched off. You will have to remove yourself from your own mess,”said President Uhuru in August.

