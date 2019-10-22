I’m Single, Jacque Maribe Says After Fans Taunted Her Of Parading Different Men

Former Citizen TV reporter and anchor Jacque Maribe has revealed that she is single.

This is after fans accused her of “confusing” them with different men.

Jacque had just shared a photo of her with comedian Erick Omondi congratulating him of his recent award when chicky fans taunted her of sleeping around.

“Stop confusing us, ” Caroly said.

Another follower identified as Danny concurred with Caroly saying, “totally agree with you. Mara sijui Jowie, mara Itumbi, sahii ni joker anaitwa Eric. I mean where does she lie. Tangaza standing madam (sic).”

This prompted Jacque, who had seen several other nasty comments to respond stating that she is single and anyone who appeared on her timeline was just one of her “friends”.

“Nilitangaza hakuna hukuona? Niko single AF. Those are my friends, ” she said.

Erick Omondi was crowned the best comedian in Africa in an awarding ceremony held in New Jersey, USA.

Recently the lass confirmed rumours that Erick was the father of her son after keeping the news hush-hush for years.

In an Instagram post, the ex-reporter shared a photo of the three during the child’s graduation.

“Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!” she wrote.

The two parted ways in 2014 after which the former news anchor started flaunting a baby bump.

She later got engaged to Joseph “Jowie” Irungu.

The two were later implicated in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. Jacque is out on bail while Jowie is still in police custody.

There is a rumour that she once dated State House staffer Dennis Itumbi. However, the two have maintained that they are just friends.

