Former Deputy Auditor General, Family Arraigned Over Ksh100 Million Scandal

Former deputy Auditor-General Stephen Kinuthia was today arraigned in court over the irregular procurement of Ksh100 million audit software.

He was charged alongside 13 others including his two sons, Desmond Kinuthia and Nelson Kinuthia. Other members of his family charged alongside him include Florence Waithira Kinuthia, Jane Wangui Kinuthia and Charmine Kinuthia.

Charles Njuguna, an advocate of the High Court, was also charged alongside Kinuthia for the loss of Ksh64 million taxpayers money in an inflated procurement.

Others include Annette Mwangi, Patrick Shem Kamau Kairu, Ephantus Kairu Kahwae, Sylvester Kiptoo Kiplagat, Charles Githinji Gichobi, Charles Karisa Mwaduni, Edward Mulewa Mwachinga and Charles Mbugua Njuguna.

Read: EACC Launches Investigations Against 8 MPs Alleged To Be Dual Citizens

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the software had been inflated to Ksh100 million yet only Ksh36 million was paid to the supplier.

The purchase is said to have happened between July 2012 and August 2014.

The 14 were charged before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with suspect property.

Read: EACC Officer Arrested For Stealing Ksh416,000 Evidence In Mombasa

Companies charged in the case include Osi Kenya Limited, Mars Technology Limited, Value Teq Trading Limited, Finsoft TCS Limited, Nanazi Investment Limited, Kamira International Limited, Kenya Milk Farmers Investment Company Limited and Enkei Holdings Limited.

The Directorate of Public Prosecution did not oppose their bail application, but asked that the accused to deposit their passports and for the court to order that they should not access their offices or contact any of the prosecution witnesses.

The bail ruling will be on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu