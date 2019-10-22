Disciplinary Body Clears Ex-FKF CEO Robert Muthomi, But Won’t Resume His Post

Football Kenya Kenya Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Sofapaka FC did not provide enough evidence to prove that former CEO Robert Muthomi was complicit in the John Avire transfer saga.

Sofapaka accused Robert of illegally aiding Avire and his agent to acquire Egyptian visa to enable them travel and complete a move for the player.

The Kenyan Premier League side insisted that the player was still contracted to them, while Avire in seeking to leave, held that he had voided his contract after three months of non payment, as provided for by the FIFA statutes.

In their ruling, the body determined that: “Having considered all the evidence laid before it, the committee is of the view that in the broad sense there was insufficient adduce evidence to the effect that the respondent (Muthomi) abused his office.”

Read: Controversy Surrounds Ksh135 Million FKF OB Van Repossessed By Supersport

In conclusion: “The Committee holds that despite the fact that there was no

brazen evidence of abuse of office, there were certain ethical concerns on the Respondent’s part in the general handling of the matter. The Committee hopes that the Federation will take this ethical concern into consideration in any discussions with the Respondent and the staff at the Federation generally.”

Meanwhile, Muthomi, who stepped aside pending the disciplinary action, has told Kahawa Tungu that he is not intending to take back his role as the FKF CEO.

Read: Barry Otieno Appointed Acting FKF CEO To Replace Robert Muthomi

In his absence, Barry Otieno, the federation’s mouthpiece, served as the acting CEO.

“One thing is clear, I have no intention of going back to FKF in any capacity, but I’m still in football,” Muthomi said.

Avire is yet to be cleared to play for Tanta FC in the Egyptian Premier League.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu