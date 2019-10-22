Two In Critical Condition As Chang’aa Boiler Explodes In Machakos

Two people were on Tuesday left with serious burn injuries after a Chang’aa boiler exploded in Machakos County.

The two who were said to be brewing chang’aa illegally before the boiler exploded, although the cause of the explosion has not yet been identified.

According to Citizen TV, the two are yet to be attended to and given medical attention as they have been locked in a house near Yatta National Youth College.

The area Villager Elder Alois Mutiso has linked the locking up of the two victims to fear of arrest as Chang’aa brewing was declared illegal.

According to Mutiso, illicit brewing of chang’aa has been on the rise in the region, with resident opting for hidden places to avoid being arrested.

The area Village Elder explained that the security officers and authorities have done little to curb and end the menace as they benefit from the trade.

It has also been established that a few months ago, the illicit trade was very rampant that the women took charge and forced the government through the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Emma Kibaara to substantiate a crackdown on the illicit brew.

Chang’aa is among the illicit brews that the government has scaled up efforts to curb due to its negative effects in the society.

In April 2010, a total of 9 people died after consuming illicit chang’aa from a local dealer.

Additionally, in May this year, an incident in Rift Valley left two dead out of four children that were burnt by hot chang’aa in Kapsoit war.

