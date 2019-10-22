City Pastor Burale Opens Up On Strippers Addiction That Drained His Fortunes

Renowned city pastor and motivational speaker Robert Burale has confessed to having being addicted to strippers at a point in his life.

In an interview with K24, the pastor said that he had a thing for strippers where he would spend huge amounts of money to be entertained by them, a move that made him broke and full of debts.

“I used to live with both my parents during primary and secondary school but at some point, they separated. Life was good as we were living a high-end life before I went to study marketing in London. I enjoyed going to a new country and the freedom that came with it,” said Burale.

According to Burale, the addiction to the strippers earned him both good and bad friends, as he would spend his parent’s money and use his free time to be entertained.

Burale, who studied in London, England, explained that being an African he received lots of attention, hence, was tempted to try new entertaining things.

“As an African man living abroad, everyone wants you, so the attention started making us do things we would not consider doing before. We started hopping from one strip club to the other. At some point, we got bored with strip clubs in our area and we started venturing to other areas,” he said.

Additionally, the city pastor said that the strippers would go to any extent to solicit money and would target people who seemed to be loaded with cash.

“Strip girls are taught how to milk you dry. When they see you have money, they will milk all of it. When you don’t chuck out money they will make sure you give them some, even if it means removing their bra,” he added.

Burale used his experience to encourage people especially young men to be wary of their bad habits as they lead to dire consequences. In addition, he encouraged people to ask for help when in need.

