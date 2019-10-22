Arsenal Are Babies, Says Former Man United Defender Patrice Evra

Ex-Man United defender Patrice Evra has called Arsenal “babies.” The Frenchman was talking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday, their second defeat this season.

“I’m not surprised about Arsenal. I used to call them my babies ten years ago and still, when I look at them, my babies. I’m not being disrespectful, it’s just the feeling I got with this team. They look pretty, they look good, but they don’t look a winning team,” the 33-year-old offered.

Evra played for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014 – winning five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions title.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s last league title came a season before Evra arrived in England.

