in SPORTS

Arsenal Are Babies, Says Former Man United Defender Patrice Evra

149 Views

Patrice Evra in his heydays at Manchester United. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Ex-Man United defender Patrice Evra has called Arsenal “babies.” The Frenchman was talking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday, their second defeat this season.

“I’m not surprised about Arsenal. I used to call them my babies ten years ago and still, when I look at them, my babies. I’m not being disrespectful, it’s just the feeling I got with this team. They look pretty, they look good, but they don’t look a winning team,” the 33-year-old offered.

Read: Mesut Özil Can Help Us, Beaten Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Admits

Evra played for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014 – winning five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions title.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s last league title came a season before Evra arrived in England.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

City Pastor Burale Opens Up On Strippers Addiction That Drained His Fortunes

Trevor Ombija Takes Over News Night As Curtains Fall For Hussein Mohamed At Citizen TV