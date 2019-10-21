Wazito FC To Unveil New Coach Within A Day Or Two, Ricardo Badoer

Wazito FC have confirmed firing Fred Ambani and Stanley Okumbi as head coach and technical director respectively.

“I would like to thank coach Ambani and coach Okumbi for their great service to the club. They did a tremendous job during their time here and we wish them all the best,” Dennis Gicheru, Wazito CEO, said in a statement.

They further confirmed immediate former assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed as the interim head coach.

The decision came following Saturday’s 4-2 loss to KK Homeboyz in the KPL, their third loss of the season.

Ahead of the match, Fred and Okumbi reportedly fought in training. Okumbi denied the allegations, while Ambani was not available for comment.

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has said that a new head coach will be unveiled in “a day or two.”

He challenged the the players to give their best in games or be dismissed.

“There is no need to explain this decision and within a day or two our new Head coach will be presented.

“Saying all that, I need also to remind Wazito FC players to step up and bring their f** A game or their a** will also be kicked the f** out,” Badoer, known for his no nonsense, tweeted.

