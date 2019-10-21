Tanzanian President Magufuli Quashes Health Scare Rumors With Televised Speech

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has quashed the lingering rumors regarding his health with a televised speech.

Over the weekend , there were speculations in the media that the Tanzanian President had suffered a heart attack and was seriously ill.

It was speculated following his disappearance from the public eye for seven days, and the move to change office from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

The buzz on social media was speculated with some of the media houses in Tanzania reporting that he had been airlifted and was undergoing treatment abroad.

The President yesterday came out in the public and put the rumors to rest, after he officiated a government function with state officials being sworn in.

In a footage covered by State-owned television broadcaster, Magufuli made an entrance in the room looking healthy and with an aim to dead the speculations.

Magufuli’s appearance was perceived to be as a way to send a message that he was well, although he was short of his commanding demeanor and authoritative nature always witnessed during past occasions.

Magufuli presided over the event quickly and refrained from talking about the alleged rumors.

He completed his speech by urging the officials to continue doing the good work aimed fro development.

“Sasa kaendeleze hizo kazi nzuri ambazo mnafanya,” said Magufuli.

The Tanzania opposition leader Zitto Kabwe however made a statement on the same stating that it should not be a secret matter.

His presence on a state event on a Sunday was viewed as a reassurance of his health and well being and aimed to put the rumors to rest.

