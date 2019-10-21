Harmonize Launches Free Food Restaurant For The Less Fortunate

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Harmonize on Sunday launched a food programme offering free meals to the less fortunate.

The restaurant dubbed ‘Konde Boy Mgahawa’ will be supplying free food for the next six months to the needy every Sunday.

Just last week, the renowned East African musician announced the launching of his new label Konde Music Worldwide after a dramatic exit from Diamond’s owned Wasafi.

According to the singer, the restaurant has been part of his ambitions for quite some time, and the accomplishment is viewed as a dream come true.

“Hakika Inaenda Kuwa Siku Kubwa Sana..!! Na Yakipeke…!!! Upande Wangu Kuikamilisha Hii Moja Ya Ndoto Yangu Ya siku Nyingi …!!! God is Good Nimetokea Mtaani Nipo Katika Kipindi Cha Mpito Wa Sana..!!! Naamini Kesho Na Kesho Kutwa Nitarudi Mtaani 100% Wanaoipa Thamani Sanaa Yangu Ni Wale Wanangu Wa Mtaaa Kesho mida Ya 6:00,” read part of his message.

This loosely translates to,”This is going to be a big day, one of its own. God is good, as one of my dreams has come true. I thank all the people for the continued support and welcome you to my grand opening.”

The singer also went ahead and appreciated the support of his fans and supporters, with special tribute to Tanzania’s Minister of Health Sophia Mjema who was the guest of honor and is said to have played a key role in launching the restaurant business.

Since the singer left WCB Wasafi, he has shared good news after the other, beginning with his own management and record label.

On Wednesday last week, he received accolades from Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who echoed his hard work and commitment asking hi to run for a parliamentary seat in his constituency and represent his people in the next elections.

He had been invited among other musicians to entertain the people in commemoration of Nyerere day, the founding father of Tanzania.

Harmonize was very flattered by the President’s remarks and gave an assurance that him together with his team were working on the request, and most likely would consider it.

“Thanks a lot …!!!! My president ..!! Doctor John Pombe Magufuli Kama ilivyo Ada Yakwamba Kauli Yako Tukufu Ni Sheria Nikiwa Kama Mwananchi Wa Kawaida Sinabudi Kutii…!!!Lakini Pia Wananchi Wenzangu Wa Jimbo La Tandahimba Wameipata Hii Kauli Yako Tukufu…!!! Bila Shaka Kwapamoja Tunalifanyia Kazi…!!! Mungu Ibariki Tanzania Mungu Ibariki Serikali Ya awamu Ya (5) Mungu Ibariki KONDEBOY JESHI MBUNGE,” reads Harmonzie’s response.

Which translates to : “Thanks a lot Mr President, we have heard your wish and we will obey together with our people. We will work on it as a team.”

